Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Short Interest Up 66.3% in October

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 66.3% from the October 14th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 3,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $139,083.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 16,058 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 203.8% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 22,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 15,039 shares during the period. 53.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVBN traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.25. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.18. Evans Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.34. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 14.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evans Bancorp will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

