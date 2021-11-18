Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Short Interest Up 66.3% in October

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 66.3% from the October 14th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
In other news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 3,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $139,083.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
EVBN traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.25. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.18. Evans Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.34. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 14.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evans Bancorp will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.
About Evans Bancorp
Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.
