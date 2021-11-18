EvenCoin Hits Market Cap of $52,417.51 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $52,417.51 and $204,925.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $230.77 or 0.00399171 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000152 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001040 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $646.72 or 0.01118637 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

