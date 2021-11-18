Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.14.
Shares of NYSE RE traded down $3.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $274.40. 161,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,882. Everest Re Group has a 52-week low of $209.63 and a 52-week high of $289.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $266.10 and a 200-day moving average of $261.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.68.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.
Everest Re Group Company Profile
Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.
