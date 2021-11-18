Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.14.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE RE traded down $3.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $274.40. 161,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,882. Everest Re Group has a 52-week low of $209.63 and a 52-week high of $289.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $266.10 and a 200-day moving average of $261.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.68.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Everest Re Group will post 28.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.