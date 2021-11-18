Everipedia Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $36.06 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $173.08 million and approximately $36.06 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia coin can now be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00066785 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00069708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.63 or 0.00088968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,208.77 or 1.00299875 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,035.42 or 0.06953462 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,449,812 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

