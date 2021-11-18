EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director George R. Neble Buys 5,000 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director George R. Neble acquired 5,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $81,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

EVER stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.63. The company had a trading volume of 501,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,674. The firm has a market cap of $462.40 million, a PE ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.11. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $54.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.43.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EverQuote by 26.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after acquiring an additional 332,492 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 38.0% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,131,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,085,000 after purchasing an additional 311,561 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 449.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 335,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 274,176 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,990,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 599.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 257,252 shares during the period. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EverQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.