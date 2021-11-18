Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 498.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,896 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ES. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,685,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,678 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,382,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 79.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,524 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 58.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,608,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,337,000 after purchasing an additional 961,600 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ES opened at $83.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.06%.

ES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Eversource Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

