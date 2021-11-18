Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Director Sells $181,432.20 in Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 14,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $181,432.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of MRAM stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,659,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $239.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.95 and a beta of 1.48. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $13.98.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Everspin Technologies by 45.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 71,400 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Everspin Technologies by 6.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

