Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.020-$0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.25 million-$17.25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.75 million.

MRAM stock opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Everspin Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $13.98.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 6.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 21.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies in the third quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies in the second quarter valued at $80,000. 25.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

