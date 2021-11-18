EveryCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $62,934.00 (EVY)

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 18th. EveryCoin has a total market capitalization of $278,912.39 and $62,934.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EveryCoin has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One EveryCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00047188 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.12 or 0.00219666 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00088624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

EveryCoin Coin Profile

EveryCoin (CRYPTO:EVY) is a coin. EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 coins. EveryCoin ‘s official website is www.everycoin.io . The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aaron Platform is a new financial platform for people who are excluded from modern finance systems for a long time.It aims to spread free financial accounts to all people around the world and allow them to exchange money freely. EveryCoin provides financial services such as deposit, withdrawal, transfer, etc. for all currencies in the world by cooperation with TabiPay and Eco-Chains. And EveryCoin is used as the settlement currency of the Aaron Platform. “

Buying and Selling EveryCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EveryCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EveryCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

