EvidenZ (BCDT) Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 18th. One EvidenZ coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular exchanges. EvidenZ has a market capitalization of $6.98 million and $11,871.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EvidenZ (BCDT) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,273,213 coins. EvidenZ’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com . EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvidenZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvidenZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

