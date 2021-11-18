Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Chairman Frank J. Williams Sells 20,000 Shares

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $556,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Evolent Health stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,584. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.08. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $34.60. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -50.53 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVH. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 172.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,314,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,873,000 after buying an additional 1,464,050 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the third quarter worth approximately $11,661,000. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the third quarter worth approximately $10,850,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the second quarter worth approximately $5,820,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the second quarter worth approximately $4,470,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.