Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at C$46.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.82. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$34.85 and a 52 week high of C$47.77.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

EIF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$48.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.70.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.