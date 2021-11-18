Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Exelon were worth $8,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Exelon by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,093,000 after buying an additional 1,399,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of EXC opened at $53.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.96. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $54.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.