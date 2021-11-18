Experian (LON:EXPN) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 3,513 ($45.90) and last traded at GBX 3,373 ($44.07), with a volume of 1687142 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,512 ($45.88).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,910 ($38.02).

The company has a market cap of £31.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,281.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,026.03.

Experian Company Profile (LON:EXPN)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

