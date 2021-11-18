Experian’s (EXPGY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Experian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of EXPGY traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.63. 64,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,216. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.95 and its 200 day moving average is $42.33. Experian has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $47.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Experian stock. Fisher Asset Management lifted its holdings in Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 353,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management’s holdings in Experian were worth $6,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Experian

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

