Expro Group Holdings N.V. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (NYSE:XPRO)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Expro Group in a report released on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Expro Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Expro Group from $4.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expro Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Expro Group stock opened at $17.67 on Thursday. Expro Group has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $32.64. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.29.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

