Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Engrave Wealth Partners LLC

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 43,158 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 8.6% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $29,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $12,853,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $606,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,535,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,113 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,189.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 31,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 30,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $64.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $36.56 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The company has a market cap of $272.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.83.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.