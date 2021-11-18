Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Lifted by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 2.0% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Facebook were worth $6,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Amundi purchased a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Facebook by 664.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,530 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $12,300,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 58.4% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,667,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,125,013 shares of company stock worth $744,236,055. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FB opened at $340.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $947.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.56.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

