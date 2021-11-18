Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,542 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.5% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook stock opened at $339.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $943.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $340.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.56.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,125,013 shares of company stock valued at $744,236,055. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC boosted their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

Facebook Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.