Factom (FCT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.99 Million

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. In the last week, Factom has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Factom has a market capitalization of $14.99 million and $7,117.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Factom coin can currently be bought for $1.48 or 0.00002606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00069238 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00070349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00092297 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,061.09 or 1.00415768 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,022.55 or 0.07078863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Factom

Factom’s genesis date was September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 10,123,949 coins. The official website for Factom is www.factomprotocol.org . Factom’s official message board is factomize.com/forums . Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling Factom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Factom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

