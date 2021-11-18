Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) PT Raised to C$790.00

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$775.00 to C$790.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$750.00 to C$775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of Fairfax Financial stock traded up $26.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $459.15. 22,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,115. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $416.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.94. Fairfax Financial has a one year low of $320.52 and a one year high of $480.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $16.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $15.36. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 12.94%.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

