Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) PT Raised to C$825.00 at National Bank Financial

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$775.00 to C$825.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FRFHF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$650.00 to C$665.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$790.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

FRFHF traded up $26.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $459.15. The company had a trading volume of 22,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,115. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.79. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.94. Fairfax Financial has a 12-month low of $320.52 and a 12-month high of $480.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 7.94.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $15.36. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 12.94%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

