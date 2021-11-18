Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Given New C$665.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$650.00 to C$665.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FFH. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$735.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$790.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$719.17.

TSE:FFH traded down C$0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$579.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,633. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$523.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$544.59. Fairfax Financial has a 1 year low of C$421.32 and a 1 year high of C$609.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.56.

In other Fairfax Financial news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$520.40, for a total value of C$78,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,176 shares in the company, valued at C$2,173,190.40.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

