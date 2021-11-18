Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) PT Raised to C$825.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$775.00 to C$825.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 42.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$650.00 to C$665.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cormark lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$735.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$790.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$719.17.

FFH stock traded down C$0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$579.49. 45,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,633. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$523.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$544.59. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of C$421.32 and a 1-year high of C$609.00. The company has a market cap of C$16.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$520.40, for a total value of C$78,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,176 shares in the company, valued at C$2,173,190.40.

Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

