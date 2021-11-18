FansTime (FTI) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 18th. FansTime has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FansTime has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One FansTime coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00047462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.23 or 0.00225053 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006404 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010948 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

