Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Farfetch’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FTCH stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.59. 5,889,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,653,722. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 3.15. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $34.29 and a 1 year high of $73.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.66.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Farfetch stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,522,604 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 9.37% of Farfetch worth $1,671,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.58.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

