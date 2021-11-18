Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Short Interest Down 37.2% in October

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 37.2% from the October 14th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:FRCOY traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.38. The company had a trading volume of 26,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,930. Fast Retailing has a 1-year low of $61.70 and a 1-year high of $103.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.12.

About Fast Retailing

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. operates as a holding company that engages in the management of its group companies which centers in casual wear. It operates through the following segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, Global Brands, and Others. The UNIQLO Japan segment manages UNIQLO clothing business within the Japan.

