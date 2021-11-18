Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Sells $851,968.35 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Joshua Bixby sold 17,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $851,968.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Fastly stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,226,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,346. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.87 and a 52-week high of $122.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Fastly in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.78.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Fastly during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastly during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Fastly by 273.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Fastly by 1,808.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fastly during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

