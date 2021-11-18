Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) EVP Sells $463,692.80 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) EVP Brett Shirk sold 9,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $463,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Brett Shirk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Brett Shirk sold 3,060 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $132,773.40.

Fastly stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,226,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,346. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 1.23. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.87 and a 52 week high of $122.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.85.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,995,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,979,000 after purchasing an additional 528,067 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,869,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,444,000 after purchasing an additional 520,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,867,000 after purchasing an additional 249,398 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,219,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,619,000 after purchasing an additional 378,925 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

