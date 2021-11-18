Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) General Counsel Sells $348,185.18 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 7,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $348,185.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FSLY traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.45. 2,226,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,377,346. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.83. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.87 and a 52-week high of $122.75. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fastly by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,995,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,979,000 after acquiring an additional 528,067 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Fastly by 4.6% during the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,869,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,444,000 after acquiring an additional 520,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fastly by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,867,000 after acquiring an additional 249,398 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Fastly by 38.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,219,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Fastly by 36.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,619,000 after acquiring an additional 378,925 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.78.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

