Fear (FEAR) Trading Down 22.6% Over Last Week

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 18th. Fear has a total market capitalization of $8.99 million and $5.95 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fear coin can currently be bought for $1.38 or 0.00002371 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fear has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00046687 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.02 or 0.00217141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006079 BTC.

Fear Coin Profile

Fear is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Buying and Selling Fear

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fear using one of the exchanges listed above.

