Fear NFTs Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last Week (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 18th. In the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fear NFTs coin can now be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fear NFTs has a total market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00068896 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00070050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00091074 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,037.73 or 0.99978627 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,994.20 or 0.07001228 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Fear NFTs Coin Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

