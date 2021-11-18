Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Insider Sells $41,158.40 in Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,180 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $41,158.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE FHI traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.67. The stock had a trading volume of 343,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,076. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.20 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHI. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 16.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 221,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after buying an additional 31,741 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 18.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

