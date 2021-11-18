Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Insider Sells $41,158.40 in Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,180 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $41,158.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NYSE FHI traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.67. The stock had a trading volume of 343,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,076. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.10.
Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.20 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHI. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 16.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 221,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after buying an additional 31,741 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 18.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.
Federated Hermes Company Profile
Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.
