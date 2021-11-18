Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Short Interest Update

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a growth of 91.4% from the October 14th total of 17,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

FEMY stock opened at $6.43 on Thursday. Femasys has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $13.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.17.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Femasys will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Femasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEMY. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Femasys during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Femasys during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Femasys in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Femasys in the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Femasys in the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

