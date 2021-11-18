Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $161.56

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $161.56 and last traded at $161.21, with a volume of 13248 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $159.61.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.87.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.665 per share. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Ferguson by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ferguson by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

