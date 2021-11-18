Fetch.ai (FET) Price Hits $0.69 on Top Exchanges

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001217 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $515.98 million and $60.90 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00046684 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.57 or 0.00217414 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00088023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

