Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FDIS stock opened at $90.95 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1-year low of $65.26 and a 1-year high of $92.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.98.

