Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Shares Sold by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,536 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned 0.18% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,901,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 68.4% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $65,000.

FIDU stock opened at $57.17 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a one year low of $45.37 and a one year high of $57.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.55.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.