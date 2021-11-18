Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,712 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $6,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,251,000. Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 36.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 8,382 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF stock opened at $49.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.17. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $50.55.

