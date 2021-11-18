FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.42.

FIGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on FIGS from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $7,450,713.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 89,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $3,053,867.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,714,971 shares of company stock valued at $69,604,622.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in FIGS by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $32.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.79. FIGS has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FIGS will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

