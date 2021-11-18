Filecash (FIC) Price Down 5.9% Over Last Week

Filecash (CURRENCY:FIC) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. Filecash has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $69,359.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Filecash has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Filecash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0553 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00068773 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00070470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00088560 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,419.76 or 0.99623798 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,181.44 or 0.07010651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash . Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

