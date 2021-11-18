Financial Analysis: Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) versus American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) and American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

This table compares Tritax Big Box REIT and American Campus Communities’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tritax Big Box REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A American Campus Communities $870.58 million 8.55 $72.80 million $0.13 411.38

American Campus Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Tritax Big Box REIT.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and American Campus Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tritax Big Box REIT 0 1 2 0 2.67 American Campus Communities 0 2 4 0 2.67

American Campus Communities has a consensus price target of $51.71, indicating a potential downside of 3.30%. Given American Campus Communities’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Campus Communities is more favorable than Tritax Big Box REIT.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.5% of American Campus Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of American Campus Communities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tritax Big Box REIT and American Campus Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tritax Big Box REIT N/A N/A N/A American Campus Communities 2.17% 0.55% 0.23%

Summary

American Campus Communities beats Tritax Big Box REIT on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK. The Company seeks to exploit the significant opportunity in this sub-sector of the UK logistics market owing to strong tenant demand and limited supply of Big Boxes. The Company is a real estate investment trust to which Part 12 of the UK Corporation Tax Act 2010 applies (REIT), is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority and is a constituent of the FTSE 250, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT and MSCI indices.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc. engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access. The On-Campus Participating Properties segment comprises of on-campus properties which are operated under long-term ground or facility leases with university systems. The Development Services segment includes development and construction management services that the company provides through taxable real estate investment trust subsidiaries for third-party owners. The Property Management Services segment covers marketing, leasing administration, facilities maintenance, business administration, accounts payable, accounts receivable, financial reporting, capital projects, and residence life student development. The company was founded by William C. Bayless Jr. in 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.