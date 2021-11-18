Financial Comparison: Ayro (AYRO) versus The Competition

Ayro (NASDAQ: AYRO) is one of 36 public companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Ayro to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.0% of Ayro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Ayro shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ayro and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ayro $1.60 million -$10.76 million -2.58 Ayro Competitors $3.72 billion $380.23 million 3.27

Ayro’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ayro. Ayro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ayro and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayro 0 0 0 0 N/A Ayro Competitors 212 637 719 33 2.36

As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 16.11%. Given Ayro’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ayro has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Ayro and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayro -1,132.94% -39.98% -37.75% Ayro Competitors -71.97% -77.88% -13.61%

Risk & Volatility

Ayro has a beta of 3.81, suggesting that its stock price is 281% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ayro’s rivals have a beta of 1.39, suggesting that their average stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ayro rivals beat Ayro on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Ayro

AYRO, Inc. engages in the design of compact electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. It offers the AYRO 311 and Club Car 411 models. The company was founded on May 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

