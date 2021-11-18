Financial Contrast: Obsidian Energy (OBELF) and Its Peers

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS: OBELF) is one of 269 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Obsidian Energy to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Obsidian Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obsidian Energy 99.13% 78.07% 35.32% Obsidian Energy Competitors -31.37% -49.60% 5.49%

48.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obsidian Energy’s rivals have a beta of 0.63, indicating that their average stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Obsidian Energy and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Obsidian Energy $220.00 million -$576.07 million 0.89 Obsidian Energy Competitors $5.42 billion -$629.31 million -3.95

Obsidian Energy’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Obsidian Energy. Obsidian Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Obsidian Energy and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Obsidian Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Obsidian Energy Competitors 2131 10663 15405 539 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 14.69%. Given Obsidian Energy’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Obsidian Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Obsidian Energy beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests. Its property portfolio includes Cardium, Viking, and Peace River. The company was founded on December 27, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

