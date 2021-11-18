Financial Contrast: The OLB Group (OLB) and The Competition

The OLB Group (NASDAQ: OLB) is one of 218 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare The OLB Group to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for The OLB Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The OLB Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 The OLB Group Competitors 1194 6007 11232 322 2.57

The OLB Group presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 95.65%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 26.94%. Given The OLB Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe The OLB Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.8% of The OLB Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 53.2% of The OLB Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

The OLB Group has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The OLB Group’s rivals have a beta of 2.94, meaning that their average share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The OLB Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The OLB Group -24.38% -25.81% -18.95% The OLB Group Competitors -11.02% -77.24% 2.03%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The OLB Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio The OLB Group $9.77 million -$1.78 million -12.43 The OLB Group Competitors $2.90 billion $325.95 million 76.84

The OLB Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than The OLB Group. The OLB Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

The OLB Group rivals beat The OLB Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

The OLB Group Company Profile

OLB Group, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated business solutions and payment facilitator verticals. The firm offers solutions for manufacturers, retailers and single store retailers. It focuses on providing merchants with products and services through its various online platforms, including financial and transaction processing services and support for crowd funding and other capital raising initiatives. The company was founded by Ronny Yakov on November 18, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

