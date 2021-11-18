Financial Review: Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) & Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY)

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.3% of Ideanomics shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of Ideanomics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ideanomics and Brilliance China Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Brilliance China Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ideanomics currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 302.30%. Given Ideanomics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than Brilliance China Automotive.

Volatility and Risk

Ideanomics has a beta of -0.42, indicating that its share price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brilliance China Automotive has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ideanomics and Brilliance China Automotive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics $26.76 million 31.15 -$98.22 million ($0.26) -6.69 Brilliance China Automotive $548.32 million 3.50 $978.56 million N/A N/A

Brilliance China Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than Ideanomics.

Profitability

This table compares Ideanomics and Brilliance China Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics -79.71% -19.57% -15.12% Brilliance China Automotive N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Brilliance China Automotive beats Ideanomics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc. is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions. Ideanomics Capital includes DBOT ATS and Intelligenta, which provide financial services solutions powered by AI and blockchain. The company was founded by Shane B. McMahon on October 19, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Brilliance China Automotive Company Profile

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand. Its automotive components include moldings, seats, axles, safety and airbag systems, and interior decoration products, as well as engines for minibuses, sedans, sport utility vehicles, light duty trucks, etc. The company also provides BMW sport activity vehicles. In addition, it offers auto-financing services to customers and dealers. Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited has strategic partnerships and alliances with BMW, Toyota, Magna, Bosch, Continental, Delphi, TI Automotive, and Johnson Controls. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

