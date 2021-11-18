FIO Protocol Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $58.13 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001734 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000980 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 792,725,713 coins and its circulating supply is 366,335,726 coins. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

