First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 581,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,005 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.04% of First Bancorp worth $23,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FBNC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in First Bancorp by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 286.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 286,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,466,000 after buying an additional 212,492 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 485,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,126,000 after buying an additional 13,675 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Dexter V. Perry purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $48.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $50.92.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $75.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.45 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 34.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

