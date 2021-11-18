First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Short Interest Update

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 220,700 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the October 14th total of 360,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 73.6 days.

A number of research firms have commented on FCXXF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

Shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$14.74 during trading on Thursday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $15.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.47.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

