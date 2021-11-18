First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) will report $97.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $98.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.75 million. First Commonwealth Financial reported sales of $94.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year sales of $386.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $381.69 million to $388.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $389.38 million, with estimates ranging from $373.60 million to $402.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Commonwealth Financial.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $97.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on FCF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

Shares of FCF stock opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.16. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $16.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Commonwealth Financial (FCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.